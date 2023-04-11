Replacement work on bridge carrying Route 772 across Rife Run in Manheim to begin later this month, PennDOT says

The bridge spans Rife Run between Meadow Lane and South Snyder Street in the Lancaster County borough. Work is set to begin on April 25.

MANHEIM, Pa. — Replacement work on a bridge carrying Route 772 (East High Street) over Rife Run between Meadow Lane and South Snyder Street in Manheim, Lancaster County is scheduled to begin later this month, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.

The project consists of the replacement of the bridge, minor approach work and other miscellaneous construction, PennDOT said.

Work is expected to begin on Tuesday, April 25 (weather permitting).

During the first phase of the project, which is expected to take about a month, traffic will be restricted on the bridge with flaggers providing traffic control during daylight hours, PennDOT said.

There will be no traffic restrictions allowed from 6-8:30 a.m. each day and from 3:30-6 p.m. on Fridays only, according to PennDOT.

After that, long-term single-lane restrictions will be in place with temporary traffic signals allowing alternating directions of traffic through the work zone, PennDOT said. This traffic pattern is expected to be in place until next spring.

During the final phase of the project, there will be short-term lane restrictions under flagging for final paving and line painting.

The project is expected to be completed by Aug. 14, 2024.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.