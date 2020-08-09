Body of missing swimmer in Susquehanna River recovered in Lancaster County, police say

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — State Police in Lancaster County on Tuesday recovered the body of an 18-year-old Lititz man who disappeared while swimming in the Susquehanna River near the Norman Wood Bridge in Martic Township on Saturday.
The body was recovered near the area where the victim was last seen, according to State Police.
Police have not released the victim's identity.
According to police, he was swimming with two friends around 5 p.m. Saturday when he was swept downstream. His friends lost sight of him and called authorities.
Emergency personnel responded around 6:15 p.m. and attempted to locate the victim, but were unsuccessful. The rescue operation was hampered by dangerous conditions and suspended around 9:30 p.m., police say.