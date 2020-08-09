Body of missing swimmer in Susquehanna River recovered in Lancaster County, police say

The 18-year-old male victim, whom police have not yet identified, disappeared while swimming Saturday near the Norman Wood Bridge in Martic Township.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — State Police in Lancaster County on Tuesday recovered the body of an 18-year-old Lititz man who disappeared while swimming in the Susquehanna River near the Norman Wood Bridge in Martic Township on Saturday.

The body was recovered near the area where the victim was last seen, according to State Police.

Police have not released the victim's identity.

According to police, he was swimming with two friends around 5 p.m. Saturday when he was swept downstream. His friends lost sight of him and called authorities.