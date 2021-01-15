x
Body found in Susquehanna River in Lancaster County

The unidentified male body was discovered by fisherman in the river near Koser Park in Conoy Township, police say. Cause of death has yet to be determined.
Credit: FOX43

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are investigating after a body was found in the Susquehanna River Friday morning.

The body was found by fishermen in the river near Koser Park in Conoy Township at about 10:21 a.m., according to Susquehanna Regional Police.

The unidentified male body was turned over the the Lancaster County Coroner's Office for examination, police say. At this time, a cause of death has yet to be determined.

Anyone with information in regard to the case is asked to contact Susquehanna Regional Police at (717) 426-1164.