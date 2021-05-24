Red Rose Blue Star Moms to hold scavenger hunt fundraiser at Lancaster Cemetery

The fundraiser will be comprised of stations throughout the cemetery, with a puzzle, similar to an escape room" at each station.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Calling all problem solvers! The Red Rose Blue Star moms is hosting an "escape room" style scavenger hunt fundraiser at the Lancaster Cemetery on June 26.

The Blue Star Moms is an organization that made up of mothers, step-moms, and other legal female guardians with children serving in the military, or children who are veterans.

The fundraiser will be comprised of stations throughout the cemetery, with a puzzle, similar to an escape room" at each station.

All proceeds will go to the Red Rose Blue Star Moms in supporting local military families, service members and remembering the fallen heroes.