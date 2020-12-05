Bicyclist struck by vehicle in Lancaster County

Police say the victim suffered "significant but not life-threatening" injuries in the crash, which occurred around 6:58 a.m. in West Cocalico Township.

EPHRATA, Pa. — A 41-year-old Lancaster County man will be charged with a traffic violation after a Tuesday morning crash involving his vehicle and a bicycle in West Cocalico Township, Ephrata Police say.

Douglas Seymour, of Stevens, was driving in the area of the 400 block of Sandy Hill Road around 6:58 a.m. when his Honda Civic struck a bicycle being ridden by Anthony Zbrzezny, 63, of Binghamton, NY, police say.

Police say they determined Zbrzezny was riding on the right side of the roadway and was using a rear red flashing light, but his bicycle was overtaken by Seymour and struck from behind.