Berks County man accused of forcing his way into Lancaster County home, assaulting woman

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Berks County man has been charged after allegedly forcing his way inside a woman's home and attacking her, according to East Cocalico Township Police.

Oliver J. Duverge, 26, of Shillington, is charged with burglary, simple assault, and harassment in the incident, which occurred at 6:26 p.m. Friday on the 100 block of Red Maple Court in East Cocalico Township.

Police say he forced his way into the woman's home and assaulted her, causing her to suffer visible injuries to her chest and neck area and a cut to her hand.