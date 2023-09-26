Barricaded gunman in Lancaster County facing multiple charges after standoff with police

Scott Richard Golicher, 53, allegedly discharged two rounds from a firearm before he retreated back into the house on Monday, Sept. 25 just after 11 p.m.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man is facing multiple charges following a shots fired incident on Monday, Sept. 25.

According to the East Lampeter Township Police Department, around 11:19 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Crest Avenue for a reported disturbance.

At the scene, officers were attempting to contact people inside the home when a man allegedly discharged two rounds from a firearm before he retreated back into the house.

Additional officers responded including those from the Pa. State Police, the West Lampeter Township Police Department as well as members of the Lancaster County SERT, including negotiators. A perimeter was set up around the residence and contact was established by phone with the man.

At 12:52 a.m., the man left the residence and was taken into custody without further incident. He was identified as Scott Richard Golicher, 53. He was transported to the East Lampeter Township Police Department and later transferred to a local hospital by ambulance for further evaluation before being released.

He has been charged with the following: aggravated assault, strangulation, terroristic threats, simple assault and five counts of recklessly endangering another person.

Golicher was denied bail and incarcerated in Lancaster County Prison.

There were no reported injuries and no exchange of gunfire from police.