Crews on the scene of barn, house fire in Lancaster County

The fire broke out at a barn at Kleen Acres Farm along Blue Lane and Columbia Boro Line in Manor Township around 9:00 a.m. on July 7.

Flames eventually spread from the barn to the house.

According to a staff member, all of the animals made it safely out of the barn, and when the flames spread to the home, a man reportedly escaped with his dog via a second story window.

There is no word on if any injuries have been suffered at this time or the extent of any damage.