Avian flu outbreak discovered at 7th Lancaster County commercial farm

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.

An outbreak of avian flu has been discovered at a seventh commercial farm in Lancaster County, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said Monday.

The outbreak was reported on April 30, according to the USDA.

While the location of the farm was not provided, the USDA describes it as a "commercial duck meat bird" facility.

The outbreak led to the depopulation of 19,300 birds, the USDA said.

That brings the total number of birds depopulated by avian flu outbreaks in the county to 3,845,100 since the virus was first discovered there on April 15, according to numbers provided by the USDA.

Last week, Lancaster County lawmakers in the Pennsylvania House authored a bill calling for $2 million in additional funds and broad authority to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture for response and preparedness related to avian flu.

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza does not generally impact humans. While a first human case was discovered last week in Colorado, experts believe the health risk to people is low.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it is safe to eat poultry and eggs when they are properly handled and thoroughly cooked.

The CDC mentions that the proper handling and cooking of poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit kills bacteria and viruses, including HPAI viruses. This means that over-easy and sunny side up eggs should be avoided.

Also, people should not consume meat or eggs from poultry that are sick.

There is no cure for avian flu. Depopulation is the only solution.

HPAI is transmitted through contact with fecal matter from wild birds, infected birds, contaminated equipment and contaminated boots and clothing.

In order to protect flocks from the disease, backyard chicken owners should:

Keep poultry inside their coop to avoid contact with wild birds.

Remove birdhouses and feeders used by wild birds.

Wear dedicated footwear and clothing to work with birds.

Wash hands before and after working with birds.

Clean and disinfect equipment in contact with birds.

Limit visitors to the premises.

Anyone who witnesses unexplained illness or death within their flock should contact PDA at 717-772-2852.

Pennsylvanians can assist with HPAI surveillance efforts by reporting any sick or dead wild birds to the Game Commission by calling 610-926-3136 or emailing pgc-wildlifehealth@pa.gov .