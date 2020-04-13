Autopsy on Lancaster County man who died after police chase shows no signs of trauma, DA says

Todd Groff, 44, fell unconscious and died as police were helping him to his feet, moments after he was captured after a foot chase in Marietta last Thursday.

MARIETTA, Pa. — An autopsy performed on a Lancaster County man who died moments after being taken into custody by police following a foot chase found no signs of trauma on his body, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said Monday.

Todd Michael Groff, 44, fell unconscious as police were helping him to his feet following his capture on the shore of the Susquehanna River Thursday night. Groff had led police on a vehicle and foot chase that ended in the area of Front Street in Marietta, police say.

He died around 9 p.m., according to authorities.

The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office performed the autopsy Monday morning and did not make determination on a cause and manner of death, the District Attorney's office said.

The coroner’s office will do so when toxicology results are received, expected in a few weeks, according to the DA.