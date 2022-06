Rt. 897 is currently closed between Meetinghouse and Gault Roads.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — At least one person is dead after a crash in East Earl Township, according to Lancaster County Communications.

On Saturday, around 11:14 a.m., first responders were called to the scene of a crash on Route 897.

East Earl Township Police is on the scene investigating the crash.