Ex-employee at PennDOT Lancaster East Drivers License Center accused of taking photos of customers' personal information

Ashwin B. Pari, 62, of Lebanon, allegedly told State Police he took the photos so he could examine the victims' social media accounts.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A former employee at the Lancaster East PennDOT Driver's License Center has been charged with taking unauthorized photos of documents containing customers' personal information after an investigation by State Police.

Ashwin B. Pari, 62, of Lebanon, was employed as a greeter at the PennDOT center, located on the 2000 block of Lincoln Highway East, at the time of the alleged offenses, State Police said.

Police began investigating after receiving a report from PennDOT's Risk Management Office on Dec. 9, 2022.

According to the investigation, Pari used a cell phone to take photos of customer documents including birth certificates, marriage certificates, utility bills, driver's licenses, and Social Security cards.

PennDOT suspended Pari after learning about the alleged offenses, police said.

According to police, Pari's cell phone was seized by investigators on Dec. 14, 2022. A forensic examination found images of documents containing customers' private information saved in the phone, police said.

Pari allegedly told investigators he took photos of the documents so that he could look the customers up on social media, according to police.

The investigation found no evidence that Pari used the information for any purpose other than examining customers' social media accounts.

His position at the PennDOT center would not have given him access to the license database, and he would not have been able to alter, print, or download and driver's license information, police said.