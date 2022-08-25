State Police investigating suspected armed robbery in Lancaster County

Police say the robbery occurred after one suspect offered to trade jewelry to the victim in exchange for gas money. A 2nd suspect then robbed the victim, police say.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are investigating a suspected armed robbery that occurred Wednesday in Bart Township, Lancaster County.

According to police, it happened at about 6:30 p.m. on Lancaster Avenue.

The victim told investigators he was outside their home when he was approached by a white or silver BMW vehicle with three people inside, one an 8-year-old girl who was crying in the front passenger seat.

Police say the driver was a heavyset man, while a woman was seated in the rear passenger seat.

The witness said the driver approached the victim, held a handful of gold chains, and in broken English, told the victim he needed gas money.

The victim said he reached into his pocket and withdrew $137, intending to give the driver $5. But the woman in the back seat brandished a handgun at the victim and demanded the money and the victim's Apple watch.

The victim complied, and the vehicle pulled away, police say.

State Police later received a report of a suspicious vehicle on the 2100 block of Robert Fulton Highway in Fulton Township. The caller told police a man approached him, claimed to be out of gas, and offered to exchange jewelry for gas.

Police did not say whether the second man was robbed, or what happened to the vehicle.

Vehicle occupants’ descriptions

Driver: Older Male approximately 50’s-60’s, Heavyset approximately 220-250 pounds, gold front teeth, last seen wearing a goldish/whiteish striped shirt, receding hairline with few hairs on the top which were combed over.

Front Passenger: Young juvenile female approximately 6-10 years old, brown hair above shoulder length, and wearing a pink/white shirt. The juvenile was crying and had her hands on her face during both incidents.

Rear Passenger: Older female approximately late 40’s to early 50’s possibly wearing a white bonnet or handkerchief, gold ring with gem on top on her right hand, and possibly wearing a gray sweatshirt over top of a dress.