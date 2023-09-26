Lancaster County Drug Task Force captures suspected drug dealer in Marietta

Anthony Gibson, 40, was found with nearly 1,000 grams of illegal drugs and $23,000 in cash during a search of his home earlier this year, authorities claim.

MARIETTA, Pa. — The Lancaster County Drug Task Force apprehended a suspected drug dealer who was in possession of nearly 1,000 grams of illegal drugs and $23,000 in cash, Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams' office announced Tuesday.

Anthony Gibson, 40, of Marietta, was found to be in possession of nearly 200 grams of crack cocaine, more than 250 grams of methamphetamine, almost 500 grams of marijuana and 8 grams of THC wax, Adams said in a press release.

Gibson is charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, Adams said.

Gibson was arrested on July 20, after the Drug Task Force made multiple undercover and confidential informant purchases of crack cocaine and methamphetamine from him during an investigation beginning in March 2022.

A subsequent search warrant executed by the Drug Task Force revealed 197.5 grams of crack cocaine, 256 grams of methamphetamine, 485 grams of marijuana, 8 grams of THC wax and $22,915 in U.S. currency in Gibson’s home, Adams said.

The approximate cash value of the narcotics totals roughly $41,000, according to Adams.