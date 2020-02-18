x
Annual snow geese migration at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area attracts flock of bird watchers

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police remind motorists near the Lancaster County park to beware of increased pedestrian traffic and parking-related congestion
Credit: HDonTap
Snow geese are seen in a lake in the screengrab of the live feed from Middlecreek Wildlife Management Area in Lancaster County.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — In addition to thousands of birds, the annual snow geese migration at Middlecreek Wildlife Management Area in Lancaster County has attracted the usual flock of bird-watchers, Northern Lancaster County Regional Police say.

As a result, the roads surrounding the natural area, located on Kleinfeltersville Road in Clay Township, are much busier than normal, police say.

The police department is reminding motorists to beware of increased pedestrian traffic and parking-related congestion as crowds gather to watch the waterfowl.