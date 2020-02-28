Ambulance damaged by fire in Lancaster County

Crews with the New Holland Ambulance Association used a fire extinguisher to douse the flames, but not before one of the vehicles was damaged

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — An early morning fire damaged an ambulance Friday at the New Holland Ambulance Association building, the ambulance company said.

The fire originated inside the ambulance, the company said on its Facebook page.

It began around 2 a.m. Crews in the building awoke to find heavy smoke in the bay area of the building, located along the 100 block of East Franklin Street.

They discovered one of the ambulances parked inside was burning.

Crews used a fire extinguisher to douse the flames.

No one was injured.

