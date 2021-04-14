Amazon announces plans to open new delivery station in Lancaster County in 2021

The new facility, located in Mount Joy, is expected to create more than 100 full- and part-time jobs, the company said this week.

MOUNT JOY, Pa. — Amazon Logistics announced this week that it will open a new delivery station in Lancaster County.

The new facility will be located at 1156 Four Star Drive in Mount Joy, the company said.

The delivery station "will power Amazon’s last-mile delivery capabilities to increase efficiency of deliveries to customers in Lancaster County," the company said in its announcement.

Amazon Logistics said the facility will create more than 100 full- and part-time jobs, "paying a starting wage of at least $15 per hour and providing comprehensive benefits from their first day on the job."

Delivery stations power the last mile of Amazon’s order fulfillment process, the company said. Packages are transported to delivery stations from Amazon fulfillment and sortation centers, and then loaded into vehicles for delivery to customers.

“We’re excited to continue our investment in the state of Pennsylvania with a new delivery station that will create good jobs by providing at least $15 per hour and comprehensive benefits to Amazon employees from their first day on the job," said Amazon spokesperson Andre Woodson. "The new delivery station represents Amazon’s unwavering commitment to safety, technological innovations and skilled teams who are obsessed with delivering for our customers.”

The Lancaster County facility will join Pennsylvania's seven other existing delivery stations. Amazon said it has more than 250 delivery stations in the US.

The facility will be designed to meet the needs of Amazon's electric delivery vehicles, the company said.

"Ranging from the physical layout to the electrical design, we are optimizing these spaces to offer flexibility and scale as we move closer toward putting 10,000 electric delivery vehicles on the road in 2022," Amazon said in its announcement.

Amazon said delivery stations also offer entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their own business delivering Amazon packages, as well as independent contractors the flexibility to be their own boss and create their own schedule delivering for Amazon Flex. To learn more, the company invites you to visit www.logistics.amazon.com and https://flex.amazon.com/.

Since 2010, Amazon said, the company has created more than 25,000 full- and part-time jobs in Pennsylvania and invested more than $12.4 billion across the state, including infrastructure and compensation.

"These investments have contributed an additional $11.7 billion to the Pennsylvania economy and have helped create more than 17,200 indirect jobs on top of Amazon’s direct hires – from jobs in construction and logistics to professional services," the company said.

In addition, Amazon’s fulfillment network supports millions of businesses of all sizes worldwide through its Fulfillment by Amazon offering, and many of those local organizations are based in Pennsylvania, according to the company.

There are more than 52,000 authors, small and medium-sized retail sellers, and developers in Pennsylvania working in partnership with Amazon to reach new customers, grow their businesses, and create jobs, the company said.

“We are excited to welcome Amazon’s new delivery station to our community," said Lowell Fry, chairman of the Rapho Township Board of Supervisors, in Amazon's announcement. "Not only will Amazon’s presence bring new employment opportunities to our community, but also will utilize an existing warehouse asset that has stood silent for several years.