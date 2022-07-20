Police: Delaware man charged after suffering overdose while driving on Route 30 East in Lancaster

Akeem Miller, 23, allegedly overdosed on Percocet while driving on Route 30 East near Harrisburg Pike on July 5, according to Manheim Township Police.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Delaware man is facing child endangerment and DUI-related charges after a July 5 incident in Manheim Township, police say.

Akeem Leroy Miller, 23, of Middletown, allegedly suffered an opioid overdose and was found incapacitated and unresponsive by officers dispatched to Route 30 East at Harrisburg Pike, according to Manheim Township Police.

He was observed to have shallow, labored breathing, foam around the mouth, and pinpoint pupils in his eyes, according to police.

One of the responding officers administered Naloxone to Miller, who was subsequently taken to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment, police say.

A passenger in the vehicle reported Miller began to swerve and could no longer control the vehicle when the alleged overdose began. The passenger, who was sitting in the back seat, said they climbed over Miller and took the wheel while manipulating Miller's leg to apply the brakes and bring the vehicle to a stop.

The passenger, who was the vehicle's registered owner, provided consent to have the vehicle searched, according to police.

A prescription pill bottle was seized from the center console, with Miller’s name on it, containing a substance suspected to be marijuana, according to police. A blue plastic pen tube with a bluish-white powdery residue was also seized in the vehicle.

Later, at the hospital, a plastic pen tube containing powdery residue was seized from Miller’s pants pocket, police say.