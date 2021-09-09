Families can enjoy a day at the farm with "Ag Dayz at the Maze"

The event, going from Sept. 9 through Sept. 11 is free to enter, however visitors to to register for a time slot.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lancaster County's Agriculture Week started on Thursday, and to celebrate, Oregon Dairy and the Lancaster County Agriculture Council is once again holding their "Ag Dayz at the Maze" event.

The free event, located at the Oregon Dairy Corn Maze Barn will feature agriculture exhibits, educational opportunities, farm animals, and free Oregon Dairy milk and ice cream samples.

Hotdogs and drinks will also be available for purchase at the Kunzler Booth.

Event officials hope to inspire Pennsylvania's youth to get involved in the agriculture industry.

"I hope that they learn a little bit about how farmers care for their animals, how we care for the crops, and for the land," said Oregon Dairy Manager Maria Forry. "We need good healthy soil to grow good crops to feed to the cows or any kind of livestock or animals and chickens and things like that and if we did not take care of our animals they're not going to produce a good quality product."

Ag Dayz at the Maze will run 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sept. 11, while Agriculture Week will go until Sept. 18.

Entry and parking are free, however a timed admission ticket is required.