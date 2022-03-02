African American history told through exhibit in Lancaster

Officials putting on the exhibit say it's important to share Black history all the time and not just during the month of February.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Through a combination of photographs, illustrations and maps, a new exhibit opening at the Ware Center in Lancaster tomorrow aims to describe central Pennsylvania's African American heritage.

The pieces on display range in age, from the colonial era and Revolutionary War through the first half of the 20th century, and have a particular focus on the underground railroad.

Officials putting on the exhibit say it's important to share Black history all the time and not just during the month of February.

"If you don't tell the history of the African Americans in Lancaster then the history is incomplete, so I encourage people to read and study and get involved," said Nelson Polite with the African American Historical Society.

The exhibit opens the evening of Feb. 4, with a live performance featuring dramatic readings and an informal discussion with audience members.