A sweet surprise in Lancaster County brightens police officers' days and supports a local business

Something about the coffee delivered Friday morning tasted so much sweeter.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — You've probably heard of 'Coffee with a Cop', where police officers meet up with members of the community and enjoy a hot or iced beverage.

Friday morning, though, it was members of the community who hand delivered some Lancaster County police officers a cup of joe.

Gloves on and their trunks as full as their hands and hearts, some good samaritans are on a mission to brighten someone else's day.

"Today, we've come back in to brew a ton of coffee for the local police departments and first responders," said Jessica Steffy, co owner of SQ1 Coffee Roasters in Lancaster.

The kind gesture put SQ1 Coffee Roasters back in business for one whole day.

"It's like a whole day of revenue for us so it's very nice in this time," added Steffy.

The men and women delivering the coffee? Essential employees with Blueprints for Addiction Recovery, who are giving back to others on the front line.

"I want to cry it feels very surreal to see the community pulling together like this," added Steffy.

Lancaster Bureau of Police is the first stop. Then, it's off to West Hempfield Township Police. Every bag delivered is filled with tasty pastries, cups, sleeves - the works - and a note which reads, 'thank you.'

"We have three squads out hitting all the different departments," explained Chris Dreisbach, the founder of Blueprints.

For the last stop, it's a longer drive to Elizabethtown Borough Police. Elizabethtown is the first department that partnered with Blueprints to give people who are suffering from an addiction a second chance, through the Second Chance Program. Instead of handcuffs, people are met with help and resources to battle addiction.

"You guys like some coffee?!" asked FOX'43's Grace Griffaton.

"Today, it is the most exciting thing that has happened," laughed Chief Ed Cunningham. "When the the secretary told me that you guys were here, I was just in the process of getting ready to make another cup so I could definitely use a cup of coffee."

Dreisbach says he is no stranger to delivering a cup of joe, but Friday, something about the coffee tasted just a bit sweeter.