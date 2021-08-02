x
A Sasquatch sighting in Lititz?

The Lancaster County borough's police department tweeted a funny photo of a 'Bigfoot' sighting by one of its officers on patrol overnight.
Credit: Lititz Borough Police
An officer on vehicle patrol in Lititz overnight snapped a picture of this encounter with "Bigfoot."

LITITZ, Pa. — Police in Lititz are reporting there's been a Sasquatch sighting in the Lancaster County borough...

...sort of.

An officer on vehicle patrol overnight snapped some photos of a shadowy encounter with Bigfoot near a home in the borough. 

The Sasquatch sighting occurred shortly after midnight, according to the police department's Twitter page.

Upon closer investigation, the photos revealed Bigfoot was actually a cleverly placed miniature figurine and spotlight.

"You never know what you'll find on nightshift," the police department said in its tweet.