A Sasquatch sighting in Lititz?

LITITZ, Pa. — Police in Lititz are reporting there's been a Sasquatch sighting in the Lancaster County borough...
...sort of.
An officer on vehicle patrol overnight snapped some photos of a shadowy encounter with Bigfoot near a home in the borough.
The Sasquatch sighting occurred shortly after midnight, according to the police department's Twitter page.
Upon closer investigation, the photos revealed Bigfoot was actually a cleverly placed miniature figurine and spotlight.
"You never know what you'll find on nightshift," the police department said in its tweet.