A Sasquatch sighting in Lititz?

The Lancaster County borough's police department tweeted a funny photo of a 'Bigfoot' sighting by one of its officers on patrol overnight.

LITITZ, Pa. — Police in Lititz are reporting there's been a Sasquatch sighting in the Lancaster County borough...

...sort of.

An officer on vehicle patrol overnight snapped some photos of a shadowy encounter with Bigfoot near a home in the borough.

The Sasquatch sighting occurred shortly after midnight, according to the police department's Twitter page.

Upon closer investigation, the photos revealed Bigfoot was actually a cleverly placed miniature figurine and spotlight.