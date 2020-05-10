9 people charged in Sept. 13 protest outside Lancaster Police Station held over for trial

LANCASTER, Pa. — Editor's Note: The above video is from Sept. 14.
Nine people charged with crimes in Lancaster city after a police-involved shooting on Sept. 13 were scheduled for preliminary hearings Monday.
Seven people waived preliminary hearings while the two others opted to have them.
Ultimately, District Judge Bruce Roth held over charges against all nine people following the hearings and waivers. That means the cases are now in Lancaster County Court for disposition, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.
The nine people are all facing a range of different charges. Seven people are charged with felony riot, among other offenses, according to prosecutors.
Some of the charges were modified, and some individual charges were withdrawn or modified on Monday, in consideration of evidence needed to sustain a conviction, prosecutors say.
"The burden of proof required for arrest and conviction are entirely different standards, and after careful review of charges filed by Lancaster city police, our office made the applicable amendments necessary to secure convictions in each case consistent with the law and the evidence," the district attorney's office said. "Some counts of felony arson were amended to summary citations because of the value of what was burned."
Also Monday, District Judge Roth modified bail for three individuals – Barry M. Jones III, Dylan S. Davis, and Lee A. Wise - to unsecured bail, meaning they do not have to post cash or bond to be released (until their next court appearances). They are prohibited from being within a block of the Lancaster city police station and are under bail administration conditions, according to prosecutors.
Following are the defendants and their respective charges, which were held over Monday:
- Barry M. Jones III: Misdemeanor counts of failure to disperse, disorderly conduct, obstruction of highways, and defiant trespass.
- Dylan S. Davis: Felony riot, misdemeanor counts of failure to disperse, disorderly conduct, obstruction of highways, summary dangerous burning.
- Lee A Wise: Felony riot and conspiracy to riot, misdemeanor counts of failure to disperse, disorderly conduct, obstruction of highways, and defiant trespass.
- Yoshua Montague: Felony firearms without a license and riot, misdemeanor counts of failure to disperse, disorderly conduct, and obstruction of highways, summary dangerous burning.
- Christopher J. Vazquez: Felony counts of institutional vandalism (two counts), reckless burning and riot, misdemeanor counts of institutional vandalism (two counts), failure to disperse, and disorderly conduct. Assistant District Attorney Cody Wade presented evidence during a hearing that Vazquez threw bricks at the Lancaster city police station, a post office, and vehicles registered to law enforcement and Lancaster Parking Authority. Vazquez is also charged with attempting to set the law enforcement vehicle on fire.
- Taylor B. Enterline: Felony riot, misdemeanor counts of failure to disperse, disorderly conduct, obstruction of highways, and defiant trespass.
- Kathryn J. Patterson: Felony riot, misdemeanor counts of failure to disperse, disorderly conduct, obstruction of highways, and defiant trespass.
- Talia Gessner: Felony riot, misdemeanor counts of failure to disperse, disorderly conduct, obstruction of highways, and defiant trespass, summary dangerous burning.
- Matthew Modderman: Misdemeanor counts of failure to disperse, disorderly conduct, obstruction of highways, and defiant trespass.