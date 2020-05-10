9 people charged in Sept. 13 protest outside Lancaster Police Station held over for trial

Barry M. Jones III: Misdemeanor counts of failure to disperse, disorderly conduct, obstruction of highways, and defiant trespass.

Lee A Wise: Felony riot and conspiracy to riot, misdemeanor counts of failure to disperse, disorderly conduct, obstruction of highways, and defiant trespass.

Yoshua Montague: Felony firearms without a license and riot, misdemeanor counts of failure to disperse, disorderly conduct, and obstruction of highways, summary dangerous burning.

Christopher J. Vazquez: Felony counts of institutional vandalism (two counts), reckless burning and riot, misdemeanor counts of institutional vandalism (two counts), failure to disperse, and disorderly conduct.

Assistant District Attorney Cody Wade presented evidence during a hearing that Vazquez threw bricks at the Lancaster city police station, a post office, and vehicles registered to law enforcement and Lancaster Parking Authority. Vazquez is also charged with attempting to set the law enforcement vehicle on fire.