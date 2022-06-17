4 Lancaster County men among suspects arrested on illegal weapons charges during traffic stop in New York

A total of six suspects were detained and charged with possession of illegal weapons and magazines not compliant with the New York SAFE Act, NY State Police said.

CHENANGO, N.Y. — Four Lancaster County man were among those arrested on weapons charges during two traffic stops in the New York town of Chenango, just north of Binghamton, New York State Police said in a press release.

A total of six suspects were detained and charged with possession of illegal weapons and magazines not compliant with the New York SAFE Act, police said.

The Lancaster County suspects were stopped by State Police on Upper Front Street on June 12, according to State Police.

The other two men detained were arrested in a separate traffic stop on the same day, police said.

The Lancaster County suspects charged are:

Robert J. Applegate II , 56, of Kinzers: charged with three counts of the class “D” felony of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree

Robert J. Applegate III , 31, of Lancaster: charged with three counts of the class "D" felony of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree.

Glen W. Applegate , 28 of Kinzers: charged with three counts of the class "D" felony of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree.

Trevor D. Sweigart, 29 of Lititz, charged with four counts of the class "D" felony of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree.

In addition to the allegedly illegal weapons, police found leather vests with the logo and script of the Infamous Ryders Motorcycle Club, but did not indicate whether any of the suspects arrested were members.