3 Strasburg Borough Police officers join security detail in Washington for Biden inauguration

STRASBURG, Pa. — Members of a Lancaster County Police Department are in the nation's capital to help officers from across the country in providing security during the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

Three officers with the Strasburg Borough Police Department have been sworn in as Deputy U.S. Marshals this week, and are assisting with security in Washington, D.C., the department said Tuesday.

"In anticipation of the mass number of visitors that are currently in Washington D.C. for the 59th Inauguration of the President of the United States, the DC Metropolitan Police Department and the United States Secret Service were in need of additional manpower," the department said. "The Strasburg Borough Police Department answered that call and three of our officers were sworn-in as Deputy United States Marshals to assist in the detail.

"Our officers have full police powers throughout the assignment and will be assisting with a myriad of assignments from traffic and crowd control to dignitary protection."

The officers volunteered for the assignment and underwent specialized training, the department said. They also were the subjects of intense background checks, according to the department.

"The preparations for this detail began several months before election day with each officer pledging their service before knowing who would be sworn-in as president," the department said.

Strasburg Borough Police will still maintain 24/7 coverage in their jurisdiction while the officers are away, the department added.