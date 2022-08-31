3 separate shooting incidents over 2-day span are under investigation in Lancaster

A total of three people were injured in the separate incidents, which occurred Monday evening and Tuesday night in different areas of the city.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Police are investigating three separate shootings that occurred over a two-day span in the city.

A total of three people were injured in the incidents. Two of the shootings occurred Monday, while the third occurred Tuesday night, according to police.

The first incident occurred at 3:15 p.m. in the 200 block of S. Ann St., police say. Responding officers located a male victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was treated at the scene and later taken to an area hospital for further care, according to police.

The second incident occurred Monday at 6:04 p.m. in the area of South Ann and Chesapeake streets, according to police. A male victim was later dropped off at a local medical facility for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot injury, police say.

The third incident happened at about 9:52 p.m., Tuesday at the intersection of 2nd and Pearl streets, according to police. A female victim sustained a non-life-threatening injury and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police say.

All three incidents remain under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the shooting incidents or has knowledge of what happened is asked to contact the Lancaster City Bureau of Police at (717) 735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913.