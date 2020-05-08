3 demonstrators arrested for blocking traffic at Lancaster protest

The incident happened at a demonstration and march that concluded near the Lancaster Police Station, police say.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster City Police say three members of a public demonstration were arrested for blocking the roadway Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 4:05 p.m. in the latter stages of a demonstration that began about two hours earlier, police say.

According to police, the demonstration began in Penn Square, where a group of about 30 people were gathered. Prior to the event, police say, officers spoke to the organizers to provide guidance on exercising their First Amendment rights while remaining in compliance with the law -- which included not blocking public passageways and roads.

Police say the demonstration included a march that made several stops throughout the downtown area, all of which appeared to remain in compliance with the law.

There was no police interference in the demonstration or the march, police say. The march's last stop occurred in the first block of W. Chestnut Street, at a state government official’s office across from the Lancaster City Police Station, according to police.

At that point, a police officer spoke to the demonstration's participants and advised several people to keep the street clear -- both for their safety and for the safety of passing motorists, police say.

At about 4:05 p.m., police allege, a female demonstrator moved into the street, holding a sign and impeding traffic by forcing it to divert around her. The woman then sat in the middle of a traffic lane and remained there, ignoring several requests from police to move, police say.

The woman was taken into custody without incident and moved into the Lancaster Police Station, according to police.

At that point, another woman sat in the same area and began blocking the street again, also refusing police orders to move. She was also taken into custody, police say.

A male subject then began blocking the street, causing a traffic backup that stretched to Prince Street. He also refused to comply with police requests to move and was taken into custody, police say.

All three demonstrators were charged with obstructing highways and other public passageways, police say.

"The Lancaster City Bureau of Police remains committed to ensuring the safety of all people, including our residents, visitors, pedestrians and motorists," police said in a statement. "We continue to ask those groups and individuals who choose to conduct demonstrations and protests in the City to do so peacefully and in a lawful and respectful manner.