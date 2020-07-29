Lancaster County
Crews battle 3 alarm barn fire in Lancaster County
The fire is in the 100 block of Douts Mill Road in Martic Township, Lancaster County.
Crews are on scene of a 3-alarm chicken barn fire in Martic Township, Lancaster County.
Emergency dispatchers say the call came in around 5:30 p.m. for a fire in the 100 block of Douts Mill Road.
No injuries have been reported.
Station 60
MSG:BUILDING-BARN-1A BUILDING-BARN-1A MARTIC TOWNSHIP
83 DOUTS HILL RD
RIVER RD/CREAMERY RD
TAN60,ENG60
17:34:52Posted by West Willow Fire Company on Tuesday, July 28, 2020
Fire crews remain on scene.