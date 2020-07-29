x
Crews battle 3 alarm barn fire in Lancaster County

The fire is in the 100 block of Douts Mill Road in Martic Township, Lancaster County.
Credit: WEST WILLOW FIRE COMPANY

Crews are on scene of a 3-alarm chicken barn fire in Martic Township, Lancaster County. 

Emergency dispatchers say the call came in around 5:30 p.m. for a fire in the 100 block of Douts Mill Road. 

No injuries have been reported. 

Station 60 MSG:BUILDING-BARN-1A BUILDING-BARN-1A MARTIC TOWNSHIP 83 DOUTS HILL RD RIVER RD/CREAMERY RD TAN60,ENG60 17:34:52

Posted by West Willow Fire Company on Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Fire crews remain on scene. 