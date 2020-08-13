2nd conspirator in human trafficking ring will serve up to 141 years in prison after sentencing today

Barry Schiff, 52, is the second man to be sentenced after an investigation in Lancaster County. His co-conspirator, Kenneth Crowell, is serving up to 78 years

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A second New Jersey man convicted of human trafficking and prostitution in Lancaster County will serve 55 1/2 to 141 years in prison after being sentenced today, according to State Police.

Barry Charles Schiff, 52, had his sentence delayed several times while he was incarcerated in Lancaster County Prison, police say.

His co-conspirator, Kenneth James Crowell, 35, was convicted in November 2019 and sentenced on Feb. 18 to 39 to 78 years in prison.

Both men were arrested in 2017 after an investigation by State Police into human trafficking, police say. Troopers working in an undercover capacity responded to several advertisements posted on websites known for sex trafficking and “arranged dates” with women posted in the ads.

Several women sought assistance to escape sexual servitude, according to police.

A grand jury later concluded that Crowell and Schiff conducted a corrupt organization involved in the human trafficking of young women for the commercial sex trade. Both men recruited young women for their organization, according to police.

Crowell was responsible for posting the advertisements and communicating with the customers. Schiff used drugs to lure some of the victims into prostitution and then control them, police say.

They were arrested in November 2017 and went to trial two years later.

They were convicted on the following charges:

Kenneth James Crowell

Corrupt Organizations (1 Count)

Conspiracy, Corrupt Organizations (1 Count)

Trafficking in Individuals (6 Counts)

Involuntary Servitude (4 Counts)

Conspiracy, Involuntary Servitude (1 Count)

Promoting Prostitution (2 Counts)

Criminal use of Communication Facility (1 Count)

Conspiracy-Trafficking in Individuals (1 Count)

Barry Charles Schiff