x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lancaster County

Crash slows traffic on Route 283 East in Lancaster County

The crash was reported at 2:45 p.m. in the area of 283 East and Spooky Nook Road, emergency dispatch said. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
Credit: 511pa.com

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A crash on Route 283 East has slowed traffic in Lancaster County, according to emergency dispatch accounts and other sources.

The crash was reported at about 2:45 p.m. at 283 East and Spooky Nook Road in East Hempfield Township, dispatch said. 

There is a lane restriction in the area, according to 511pa.com.

The exit for Spooky Nook Road is closed, dispatch said. There are also delays on Route 283 West in the area due to rubbernecking, according to 511pa.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area. 

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide more information as it becomes available.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here. 

More Videos

In Other News

Drag show at Hempfield High School continues to draw criticism and support from Lancaster County community