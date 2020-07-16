x
2020 Millersville Parade canceled due to COVID-19 safety concerns

The yearly parade, a collaborative effort between Millersville University, the borough, and the surround communities, is normally held on MU's Homecoming Weekend.
Credit: Millersville University

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. — The annual Millersville Community-University Parade, which was scheduled to be held on October 24, has been canceled due to COVID-19 safety concerns, the university announced Thursday.

The parade, a collaborative effort between the university, Millersville Borough, and the surrounding community, normally attracts more than 20,000 people who attend or participate in the event, which is traditionally held during the university's Homecoming Weekend.

Next year's parade is scheduled for Oct. 16, 2021, the university said.

