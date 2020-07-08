x
2020 Manheim Farm Show cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

The event will return for its 68th year in October 2021, organizers say
Credit: Manheim Farm Show

MANHEIM, Pa. — The 2020 Manheim Farm Show has been cancelled due to COVID-19 safety concerns, organizers said Friday on the event's Facebook page. 

The annual event was scheduled for Oct. 5-9.

"On Thursday evening the board of the Manheim Community Farm Show voted to cancel this year's show," the announcement said. "Mark your calendars for a bigger and better 2021 Farm Show on Oct. 4-8, 2021."

The Manheim Community Farm Show is in its 68th year. Organizers said in June they were "cautiously optimistic" about this year's show going on as scheduled and were exploring logistic options to hold the event. 

