2020 Manheim Farm Show cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

The event will return for its 68th year in October 2021, organizers say

MANHEIM, Pa. — The 2020 Manheim Farm Show has been cancelled due to COVID-19 safety concerns, organizers said Friday on the event's Facebook page.

The annual event was scheduled for Oct. 5-9.

"On Thursday evening the board of the Manheim Community Farm Show voted to cancel this year's show," the announcement said. "Mark your calendars for a bigger and better 2021 Farm Show on Oct. 4-8, 2021."