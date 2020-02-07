2020 Ephrata Fair canceled due to COVID-19 safety concerns

The Ephrata Fair Association said the event will return in 2021

EPHRATA, Pa. — Next year's Fair will be held September 21-25, 2021, the Fair Association said.

This year's Fair had been scheduled to take place on September 22 through September 26. In June, the Fair Association said it was still reviewing all of its options in hopes of maintaining the event when Lancaster County was moved into the Green phase of reopening.

But on Wednesday, the Association said it was unable to find a way to host the Fair in compliance with the state's COVID-19 safety mandates.

"We appreciate the community's patience as we struggled to make this difficult decision," the Fair Association said in its post. "Unfortunately, we find that we cannot host the Ephrata Fair and comply with Governor Wolf and the mandates he has set forth for the state of Pennsylvania and Lancaster County due to the COVID-19 pandemic.