2 women charged after investigation reveals suspected physical abuse at Lancaster County learning center

Erin Finegan is charged with simple assault and Michelle Patterson is charged with failure to report suspected child abuse after a 4-month investigation, police say.

MARIETTA, Pa. — Two Lancaster County women have been charged after a police investigation revealed that a child at Kinderhook Early Learning Center was physically assaulted, according to a criminal complaint filed by Susquehanna Regional Police.

Erin Elizabeth Finegan, 41, of Lancaster, is charged with simple assault after the investigation revealed she physically assaulted the victim multiple times while working as a staff member at the Center, which is located on the 400 block of Coffee Goss Road, police say.

Michelle Patterson, 43, of Lititz, is charged with failure to report suspected child abuse after police say she did not report to authorities after other staff members reported an abusive incident to her in November 2019.

The Center is required by law to report cases of suspected abuse, police say.

Police began investigating after being alerted to the suspected abuse by Lancaster Children and Youth Services on March 5. They interviewed the child and several staff members at the Center, according to the complaint.

According to police, Finegan was seen picking up the child by the neck and holding him while he kicked and screamed. She also held the child to the ground with her body weight to restrict his movement, police say.

In an incident on Nov. 23, 2019, Finegan was seen picking up the child by the neck and throwing him into a cabinet, causing an injury, police say.

Several staff members told police they reported the Nov. 23 incident to Patterson, who allegedly told them the matter had been reported to authorities.