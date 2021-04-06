2 injured in Friday night fire in Lancaster County

Fire officials said they believe the fire started in a microwave that was in the kitchen.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A firefighter and the resident of a home were injured in a fire on Friday night in Lancaster Township, fire officials said.

The firefighter was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and later released. The resident was flown to Chester Crozer burn center near Philadelphia and is expected to be released today.

On Friday, around 10:30 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a home on Pickford Drive for a fire. According to the Lancaster Township Fire Department, the fire, believed to have started in a microwave in the kitchen, also spread to the attic of an attached home.

