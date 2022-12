LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — An 18-year-old man from Lancaster County died on Christmas Eve after crashing his vehicle into a telephone pole.

According to the county coroner's office, Mason Gentry, of Lititz, died on Saturday afternoon from multiple traumatic injuries.

Authorities said he was driving on Cains Road in Salisbury Township when he left the road and hit a telephone pole. Authorities have not disclosed what may have caused him to go off the road.