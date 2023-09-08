16-year-old facing charges after multiple people injured in Lancaster County crash

​Five ambulances, three paramedic units and multiple fire companies responded to conduct extractions and perform life-saving efforts.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lebanon County teen was arrested and charged following a crash in Lancaster County.

According to the Ephrata Police Department, the crash occurred along the 900 block of South Cocalico Road in West Cocalico Township on July 17. Officers responded to the scene following reports of multiple serious injuries.

Five ambulances, three paramedic units, Schoeneck Fire Company, Denver Fire Company and Newmanstown Fire Company responded to conduct extractions and perform life-saving efforts.

Through a subsequent investigation involving search warrants and multiple interviews, it was determined the 16-year-old suspect caused the crash by losing control of his car after driving at a high rate of speed.