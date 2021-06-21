13 dogs removed from property of 'serial animal abuser' in Lancaster County, PSCPA says

Daniel Esh and two other family members were charged with various counts of neglect after 13 dogs were removed from their property earlier this month.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania SPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement team removed 13 dogs from the property of a "serial animal abuser" in Lancaster County, the organization announced Monday.

During an unannounced inspection of the property of Daniel Esh on June 4, Humane Law Enforcement Officers found numerous dogs in various states of neglect.

Due to previous charges against him, Esh is prohibited from owning animals, and the PSPCA was granted the right to make unannounced inspections of his property, the organization said.

The dogs included Poodles, Havanese, and German Shepherds. They were found to have matted fur, ear infections, overgrown nails, conjunctivitis, severe dental disease, and inflammation of the skin on their paws, the PSPCA said.

The inspection, and subsequent removal of dogs from the property, has resulted in additional animal cruelty charges against Esh and two other members of his family, according to the PSPCA.

Daniel Esh is facing eight summary charges for lack of veterinary care, two summary charges for the reckless ill-treatment of animals, and three summary charges for lack of potable water.

Omar Esh is being cited for seven summary counts of lack of veterinary care, three summary counts of lack of potable water and a summary count of reckless ill-treatment of animals.

Verna Esh is facing a summary count of animal cruelty for lack of veterinary care.

The 13 dogs were removed from the property and brought to the PSPCA’s Philadelphia headquarters, where they received medical evaluations. All animals were surrendered to the Pennsylvania SPCA and nearly all have found adoptive families.

“Unfortunately, a case like this is not out of the ordinary in the work we do,” said Nicole Wilson, Director of Humane Law Enforcement & Shelter Operations at the Pennsylvania SPCA. “While offenders of animal cruelty may feel a sense of comfort after sentencing to return to their previous practices, we take inspection rights very seriously.”

“While we are saddened to find the Esh family’s continuing disregard for the law and the animals in their care, we are not surprised,” said Julie Klim, PSPCA CEO. “The Esh family has a long history of animal abuse, it is our desire to finally, and once and for all, put an end to that.”

The investigation into animal cruelty and neglect is ongoing.