The PennDOT project on the roughly nine-mile portion of Route 30 will address safety and accessibility issues in Lancaster County.

PARADISE, Pa. — The wheels are turning on a project aimed at making Route 30 (Lincoln Highway) between Pa. Routes 772 and 896 in Lancaster County safer.

Paradise Township resident Lina Redcay says the action is overdue.

"People fly down Route 30. You know it's only 25, 35 miles an hour," Redcay said. "You see the trucks and how they fly by here."

Constant speeding on the two-way road makes for dangerous conditions.

"Yeah, and it's gotten worse," Redcay said. "There's been fatalities out here."

Data provided by PennDOT shows that from 2017 to 2021, that part of Route 30 saw 415 crashes; nine of which were fatal.

Paradise Township manager David Thompson says growth in surrounding areas has increased the problem and sped up the need for change.

"I've seen development. We're getting pinched," Thompson said. "We're getting pinched from the Chester County development and the Lancaster city development."

FOX43 caught up with Gap Fire Company Chief Chris Beiler while the fire company responded to a crash not far from the Pa. 772 and Route 30 intersection.

He says these crashes are common in the area.

"A lot of our accidents are on that stretch," Chief Beiler said. "It all comes down to speed and people not being patient."

In total, seven intersections will see safety improvements, with three of them located in Paradise Township.

"We're going to see more traffic," Thompson said. "We got to make sure people stay safe."

The work will include new traffic signals and signing, pavement markings, and resurfacing. However, improvements will vary between each spot on the corridor. Below is PennDOT's current plan:

SR 0030 at SR 0896 – Installation of new decorative stamped asphalt crosswalks and reconstruction of the existing traffic signal with decorative mast arm poles.

SR 0030 at Ronks Road – Installation of new advance signal ahead flashing warning device along eastbound SR 0030 and upgrades to existing ADA curb ramps.

SR 0030 at Singer Avenue – Pavement widening in the northwest, southwest, and southeast quadrants, installation of a new traffic signal with advance signal ahead flashing warning devices in both directions along SR 0030, and installation of ADA curb ramps.

SR 0030 at Belmont Road – Pavement widening in the northwest and southeast quadrants, reconstruction of the existing traffic signal with new advance signal ahead flashing warning devices in both directions along SR 0030, and installation of ADA curb ramps.

SR 0030 at Vintage Road – Removal of existing pavement and new pavement widening in the southeast quadrant and installation of new plain cement concrete curb and storm drain system (inlet and pipe) in the northwest quadrant.

SR 0030 at Brackbill Road – Installation of new advance signal ahead flashing warning devices in both directions along SR 0030 and upgrades to existing ADA curb ramps.

SR 0030 at SR 0772 – Installation of new advance signal ahead flashing warning devices in both directions along SR 0030.

One of the intersections that are going to be part of the project is Singer Ave and Lincoln Highway.

Vehicles driving through that intersection speed by, and sometimes even onto, the front porch of Redcay's apartment complex.

"I never know if one night while I'm sleeping that I'm going to get woken up to a car coming in," Redcay said. "It's scary."

Redcay says she hopes the improvements work as planned, and drivers shift gears.

"The problem is that they really need to slow it down." Redcay said.

Penndot officials say between 16,000 and 19,000 motorists drive the roughly nine-mile stretch each day.