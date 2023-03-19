Boat explosion sends 1 to hospital in Lancaster County, officials investigating cause

The cause of the explosion is unknown at this time.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Fire officials say one person was taken to the hospital with burns after a boat explosion in Washington Borough on Friday night.

Officials say the boat had been tied to a dock on the Susquehanna River along Water Street at the time of the incident.

Fire crews were at the scene for approximately three hours working to extinguish the fire and contain fuel from floating down the river.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, Manor Township, and local fire departments are investigating the incident.

