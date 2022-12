According to the county coroner's office, a 41-year-old man from Columbia died in the crash.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — One person was killed and another was injured following a single-vehicle crash in West Hempfield Township in the early hours of Saturday.

First responders were dispatched around 1 a.m. to the intersection of Prospect and Garfield Roads for a crash.

