1 dead in Warwick Township vehicle crash

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 21-year-old man is dead after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed early Saturday morning in Warwick Township, police said.

On April 17, shortly after 1 a.m., officers were dispatched to Highlands Drive for a vehicle crash. The driver, Renny Kline of Lititz, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said Kline was driving on Highlands Drive when he lost control of the vehicle and it rolled several times before coming to a stop on its roof.

A passenger in the vehicle was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive police said.

According to investigators, both speed and alcohol are suspected to have been factors in this crash.