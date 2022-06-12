x
Lancaster County

1 dead after motorcycle crash in Lancaster County

Police and several citizens worked together on life-saving efforts before EMS arrived, however the rider was pronounced dead at the scene.
Credit: FOX43

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Lancaster County on Saturday night.

Police responded to a motorcycle crash on the 100 block of Penn Street in Washington Boro around 8:30 p.m. on June 11.

Police and several citizens worked together on life-saving efforts before EMS arrived, however, the rider was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

The Lancaster County Crash Investigation Team is helping with the investigation, which is ongoing. 

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Manor Township Police at 717-299-5231.

