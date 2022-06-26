1 dead in Lancaster County after vehicle crashes into tractor-trailer

Evidence at the scene suggests the sedan may have been traveling at a high speed when it crashed, police said.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A two-vehicle crash that left one person dead in Ephrata Township is under police investigation.

In the early hours of Saturday, a sedan that was driving south on Route 222 crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer that was stopped on the berm of the road at mile marker 42, police said.

The sedan caught on fire following the crash.

The driver of the sedan, the only occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene by the county coroner.

