Police say the driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the single vehicle crash.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — One person is dead following a Lancaster County crash last night.

Police say they were called out to the 1100 block of Kleinfeltersville Road just after 8:35 p.m. for a report of a single vehicle crash.

According to officials, first responders found the driver deceased at the scene. The victim was the only person in the car.