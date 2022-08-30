Lancaster County woman struck and killed in Ocean City

A car, traveling northbound on Coastal Highway, struck Sophia Batisti, 21, at 11:56 p.m.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County woman was struck and killed in the area of 59th Street in Ocean City, Maryland on Aug. 26, according to Ocean City police.

Sophia Batisti, 21, from Reinholds, was crossing Coastal Highway from the east against the pedestrian crossing signal, police said.

A car, traveling northbound on Coastal Highway, struck Batisti at 11:56 p.m. Despite efforts to save Batisti by good samaritans on the scene and Ocean City EMS, she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The driver stayed at the scene of the collision, alcohol was not a factor in the crash, according to reports.