Lancaster County woman spends hours sewing 'Headbands for Heroes' to alleviate pain from N95 masks

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County woman is making headbands for heroes on the frontlines fighting COVID-19.

Michelle Delaney of Manheim Township is spending upwards of 8 hours every day in her house where she is sewing headbands for hospital workers in Lancaster County.

The headbands help with the pain associated with wearing a N95 mask all day. The masks can be attached to a button sewn on the side of the headband instead of directly on the ear.

Delaney says it's not an original idea; she saw the headbands being made elsewhere online.

Her husband and daughter work at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, and Delaney knew she had to help in some way. She calls it the ultimate labor of love.

“I probably put 8 to 12 hours behind the sewing machine everyday, and I do take a little break here and there to go take my dogs for a walk, but I want to be in here because I know I can't be in the hospital... so I am doing what I can for those who are there and risking their lives everyday,” said Melanie.

So far, Delaney says she has about 150 headbands and will make as many more as she can. She is also making masks when she has the time to. She's hoping others will follow suit.

She sent FOX43 specific pattern instructions to make the Headbands for Heroes. You will just need some buttons. Delaney recommends 3/4-1" buttons or whatever you can get your hands on:

*Cut pieces 5.5”x36”, iron in half lengthwise

*Make a seam along the long side

*Invert and re iron so it’s flat (keep the seam along the side)

*Fold in half to get the center and crease with iron

*Measure 5.5” from crease on either side to put button (so buttons are 11” apart)

*Zip up the ends of the fabric (I kept raw edge so when it is washed, it may fray a little, but since you are just putting a seam along the end, it won’t totally unravel)