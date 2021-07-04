Lancaster Co. health leaders encourage people to schedule vaccine appointments now, regardless of eligibility

The Lancaster County Community Vaccination center has 5,000 appointments available through April 15 and 33,000 spots are open through May 2.

LANCASTER, Pa. — During a virtual vaccine Town Hall, Lancaster County health leaders said new COVID-19 case counts are rising. They encouraged residents to continue with coronavirus mitigation efforts, such as mask-wearing and social distancing.

As of Wednesday evening, State Department of Health data show 80,944 people are fully vaccinated across the county and 78,334 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Health officials are hoping those vaccine numbers grow over the next few weeks.

“The target, if you were to do the whole county ages 16 and up, is about 430,000,” said Dr. Michael Ripchinski, Chief Clinical Officer at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health. “So, we’re less than halfway if you consider all those who could potentially be vaccinated.”

Lancaster County leaders and health officials are encouraging everyone to schedule a vaccine appointment now, regardless of their place in the state’s phase-by-phase vaccine line.

“Even though the state is opening up [Phase] 1C next week and Phase 2 the following week, I’ve been encouraging everyone to really register. You need to register now,” Dr. Ripchinski urged. “Get yourselves a scheduled appointment coming up because it’s certainly advantageous for us all.”

The Lancaster County Community Vaccination center at the Park City Center mall has about 5,000 appointments available through April 15 and 33,000 spots are open through May 2. You can register for an appointment online by visiting VaccinateLancaster.org.