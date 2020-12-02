Traffic stop in Lancaster County reveals large quantity of marijuana, xanax

According to Lancaster Police, an 18 year old was arrested for possession with intent to deliver Marijuana and Xanax.

A teen is facing charges after a traffic stop revealed a large quantity of marijuana and Xanax.

Lancaster Police arrested Celiness Vazquez,18, for possession with intent to deliver Marijuana and Xanax.

On February 10, 2020 at 1:10 a.m., police initiated a traffic stop on Route 30 at Route 340.

Authorities saw a green vehicle traveling 72 mph in a posted 55 mph zone. The driver of the vehicle exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested for suspicion of DUI. Vazquez was the front seat passenger in the vehicle.

She possessed 88 grams of Marijuana and 26 Xanax pills which were being offered for sale, according to police.