Lancaster County plans to have one ballot drop box in its county government center

The Lancaster County Election Board does not believe there is enough time to find additional locations for ballot drop boxes this election

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster County is expecting 120,000 people to vote by mail this election. So, far they've processed 78,000 mail-in ballot applications. To put that in perspective, about 57,000 people voted by mail in the June 2nd Primary. The county currently has about 340,000 registered voters.

Following a PA Supreme Court ruling last week to allow the use of drop boxes for mail-in ballots this election, the Lancaster County Election Board met Wednesday morning to discuss having at least one ballot drop box, like it did in the June 2nd primary.

"It really did make voting easier to pull up on Chestnut street, have someone drop you off, run in, drop it off and and come back out," said Diane Topakian, Lancaster County Democrats Chair.

Topakian urged the board to put more drop boxes throughout the county, not just in the county government center.

"We should be making it easy for everyone," said Topakian. "No matter what party registration to vote safely and effectively."

However, just five weeks from the election, the Jenna Geesey, vice chair of the Republican Committee of Lancaster County asked the board to hold off on adding more than one drop box location.

"There are too many questions that need answered about the security of those ballots," said Geesey.

Drop boxes need to be placed in secure locations, with lighting, security cameras and daily pickup of ballots. At this point, the Lancaster County Director of Elections Randall Wenger says, adding the extra ballot drop boxes for this election just doesn't seem possible.

"i don't have enough staff to answer phones," said Wenger. "We're having temp staff to answer our phones."

"I don't think it's responsible to add in further change," said Commissioner Joshua Parsons.